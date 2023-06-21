News you can trust since 1882
Age UK launch LGBTQIA+ group for over 50s in Scarborough

Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors are launching a LGBTQIA+ group for over 50s.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:19 BST

The group will meet at the Age UK headquarters on Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough.

The first meeting will take place on Friday, June 30 between 2pm and 4pm and is open for anyone who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, or asexual, plus others, and are over 50.

Pride Month is celebrated in June and it’s dedicated to celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride.

Scarborough's Age UK is launching a LGBTQIA+ group for over 50s!Scarborough's Age UK is launching a LGBTQIA+ group for over 50s!
Scarborough Pride takes place on September 30 for the first time since 2011, and will see the town celebrating its diverse LGBTQ+ community.

