The group will meet at the Age UK headquarters on Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough.

The first meeting will take place on Friday, June 30 between 2pm and 4pm and is open for anyone who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, or asexual, plus others, and are over 50.

Pride Month is celebrated in June and it’s dedicated to celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride.

Scarborough's Age UK is launching a LGBTQIA+ group for over 50s!