Age UK launch LGBTQIA+ group for over 50s in Scarborough
Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors are launching a LGBTQIA+ group for over 50s.
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
The group will meet at the Age UK headquarters on Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough.
The first meeting will take place on Friday, June 30 between 2pm and 4pm and is open for anyone who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, or asexual, plus others, and are over 50.
Pride Month is celebrated in June and it’s dedicated to celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride.
Scarborough Pride takes place on September 30 for the first time since 2011, and will see the town celebrating its diverse LGBTQ+ community.