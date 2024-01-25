Pets can benefit from new years resolutions too, with Aldgate Vets in Bridlington advising how to keep pets healthy and happy in 2024. Photo courtesy of Aldgate Vets.

New Year’s resolutions don’t just have to apply to humans, they can apply to our four legged friends as well.

Here is a list of resolutions, according to Aldgate Vets, that can help ensure pet’s well-being in 2024.

Regular health check-ups:

This rabbit is taking part in a weight management plan at Aldgate Vets. Photo courtesy of Aldgate Vets.

Just like humans, pets need regular health check-ups to ensure they are in the best possible condition. An appointment for a comprehensive check-up is the perfect opportunity to discuss vaccinations, dental care and any concerns you may have about your pet’s overall health. Aldgate Vet’s nurse clinics are ideal for this kind of care.

Weight management

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for your pet’s well-being. If your dog, cat or rabbit needs to shed a few pounds, regular weigh-ins, adjustments to their diet and exercise routine can make a significant difference in their overall health and happiness.

Regular exercise

Cat getting their claws clipped at Aldgate Vets. Photo courtesy of Aldgate Vets.

Just like humans, pets benefit from regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight and promote mental well-being. All responsible dog owners ensure their pet enjoys daily walks and cats will usually exercise themselves. However, if your pet is less inclined get up and out, it’s important to experiment with new activities – like hide and seek for dogs and laser pointers for cats – to discover which they enjoy the most.

Hydrotherapy

Hydrotherapy is an excellent way to provide low-impact exercise for pets, especially those with joint problems or arthritis. The hydrotherapy pool and treadmill at Aldgate vets in Bridlington offers everything from fun sessions to post-operative recovery programmes to help improve mobility, reduce pain and enhance overall fitness.

Mental stimulation

Pets need mental stimulation to prevent boredom and anxiety. Enrich their environment with interactive toys, puzzle feeders and regular playtime. Consider introducing new activities or training sessions to challenge their minds and strengthen the bond between you and your pet. This could be “go find it” sessions for dogs, scratching posts for cats and hiding places and platforms for rabbits.

Socialisation opportunities

Pets, especially dogs, thrive on social interaction. Make a resolution to expose your pet to new people, places and other animals, always bearing in mind their temperament and whether the other human or animal welcomes the interaction. Whether it’s through doggy playdates, obedience classes or visits to pet-friendly parks, providing socialisation opportunities helps your pet become well-adjusted and confident.

Regular grooming

Grooming isn’t just about keeping your pet looking sharp; it’s also essential for their health. Regular brushing, nail trims, and dental care can prevent issues and contribute to their overall well-being. Schedule regular grooming sessions or establish a routine for at-home grooming.

Nutritional excellence

Quality nutrition plays a vital role in your pet’s health. Consider talking to one of our vets to create a well-balanced and nutritious diet plan tailored to your pet’s specific needs. Whether you choose commercial pet food or a homemade diet, ensuring the right mix of proteins, fats and carbohydrates is essential for a thriving pet.

By setting thoughtful resolutions for your pet in 2024, you’re not only ensuring their physical health but also enhancing their mental and emotional well-being.