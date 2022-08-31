All you need to know about the Tour of Britain as it arrives on the Yorkshire coast

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 152km (93-mile) stage four of the Tour of Britain will begin in Redcar at around 11.30am then pass through Staithes, Hinderwell, Sandsend and Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park villages.

The final 30km will feature the demanding climbs of Carlton Bank and Newgate Bank before descending to the finish at Duncombe Park at Helmsley, around 3.30pm.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and sport, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “This promises to be a spectacular event, and I have no doubt the people of North Yorkshire will play a large part in making it so.

The Tour of Britain stage four passed through Sandsend.

“The Tour of Britain provides another ideal chance to showcase our beautiful county and the warm welcome it offers, and I know towns, villages and schools along the route will take advantage of that opportunity.”

Details of the route, along with estimated race timings and rolling road closure times, can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/tour-britain to help spectators to plan where to watch the race.

At Helmsley, there will be big screens near the finish line.

The Tour of Britain stage four passes through Staithes; picture here taken on village seafront.

Car parking will be available at Duncombe Park, with disabled parking at Cleveland Way car park.

The tradition of creating land art along the route has long been the practice at the Tour of Britain, as well as other cycle races around the world.

And you may see your artistic efforts on TV – with coverage of the race being shown in more than 150 countries worldwide.

The winning entry will be decided after the race by a panel comprising Mick Bennett, members of the ITV4 broadcast team and staff from SweetSpot.

Carlton Bank.

The winners will be presented with a trophy and two runners-up will also be announced.

The executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, is asking people to follow a few simple guidelines:

Anyone driving on or near the race route is reminded that there may be more pedestrians and cyclists around and to drive accordingly.Drivers should not park vehicles on the race route.Riders pass by quickly, so keep children away from the edge of the road and keep pets on a lead and away from the roadside. Spectators are urged to keep flags and items such as photography equipment out of the road.Always face the oncoming riders and race convoy. Turning your back on the race to take a selfie is not a good idea. Do not climb on walls along the route, particularly on Carlton Bank.

Rolling road closures will be implemented along the route, typically lasting up to 30 minutes.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/tour-britain for more.

The Tour of Britain will start in Aberdeen on Sunday, September 4, and finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, September 11.