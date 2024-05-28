Alpamare Community Action Group expresses concerns and hopes for Scarborough attraction's plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Alpamare Community Action Group says it is deeply disappointed with North Yorkshire Council’s decision to prioritise a tourism strategy which it claims “overlooks the essential needs of our community”.

Flamingo Land was last week revealed as the preferred operator of Scarborough’s Alpamare Waterpark.

A key part of the contract is for Flamingo Land to have opened the water park by July in time for the peak summer season – although the company could receive subsidies from the public purse to help make the venture viable.

Now, Alpamare Community Action Group wants to meet with Flamingo Land bosses to discuss how they can “collectively make the project a success.”

Alpamare attraction, Scarborough.

A group statement reads: “Despite our efforts and meetings with the council, it has become evident that their future plans for Alpamare are heavily skewed towards tourism, without adequate consideration for residents.

“We acknowledge and welcome the news that Flamingo Land has taken over the management of the Alpamare Centre.

"While we had hoped the council would assume responsibility for the centre and adopt successful models from other councils, such as the Bridlington leisure centre run by East Yorkshire Council, our proposals for North Yorkshire Council to follow similar strategies seen in Harrogate and Knaresborough run by North Yorkshire were dismissed.

"Instead, the Council has chosen to put the management of the pool out to tender.

The Community Group is optimistic about Flamingo Land's involvement and is eager to collaborate with them to ensure the community's voice is heard.

"We believe that for Alpamare to truly thrive, it is crucial for Flamingo Land to consider the health and wellbeing of the local community alongside their tourism objectives.

"Alpamare Spa, already rated number one in Europe, along with its pools and slides, has immense potential to be a treasured asset for the Scarborough community.

“We strongly urge Flamingo Land to meet with the Alpamare Community Action Group to discuss how we can collectively make this project a success.