Alpamare: Scarborough reacts to shock temporary closure of waterpark and wellness centre

Alpamare UK, Scarborough’s waterpark and wellness centre, has announced the sudden and temporary closure of its whole site due to high costs.

In a statement released by Alpamare UK yesterday, Wednesday, October 11, a spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the temporary closure of Alpamare Scarborough with effect from today. We plan to re-open in Spring 2024.

“Whilst we have a fantastic park and lots of brilliant customers, we are unable to continue trading through the winter due to the ongoing high costs associated with our business (including the very high cost of energy needed to heat our facilities and pools in the winter).

"A brief closure will enable us to carry out essential maintenance and improve energy efficiency.”

You can read the full statement here.

The reaction from fans of the waterpark and wellness centre has seen numerous disappointed customers, with one Facebook user saying “This is really sad to hear & hope it does reopen in the spring.”

Another Facebook user said “Gutted to hear this. Great staff and the best aqua classes with Eddie, which were well attended and will be greatly missed !! All the best to staff. I really hope it reopens next year and they can make it work. It has certainly helped my well-being over the years” and a third user said “Terrible, in the winter months the locals use this facility. Something else that we are now loosing in Scarborough. Feel so sad for all the amazing staff who work there!”

Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough and Whitby MP, said: “It is no surprise that the high energy prices we have seen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have impacted energy intensive tourism destinations like Alpemare here in Scarborough.

"Government money allocated to public swimming facilities like the Sports Village did not extend to commercial venues.

"I hope a long term solution can be found to secure the viability of Alpamare so that it can reopen for next Spring.

The recent and sudden announcement, however, came as a shock to residents and pool users as it followed a recent 20% discount to all waterpark admissions to those in the YO11, YO12 and YO13 post code areas.

Scarborough's Labour candidate Alison Hume said: "The temporary closure of Alpamare Waterpark and Spa is a great loss to the community. It has brought so much joy and relaxation to local people and visitors since it opened and I know the aqua aerobic and tots classes are really popular and valued. My thoughts are with the staff whose jobs are at risk. "

"The high cost of energy which is hitting households so hard is behind this business closure. Labour would switch on GB Energy, a new, publicly-owned clean energy company that will harness Britain's sun, wind and wave energy to cut energy bills for everyone and create thousands of good jobs."

The waterpark was a hotpost for the town, with people utilising the space from afar.

One Facebook user said: “Absolutely gutted for you. We travel from West Yorkshire to visit this amazing place and it’s always so much fun. Sending the best wishes to you all” and another user said: “

So sad we travel down from Newcastle to come here for our hols the kids love it, hopefully we see u again in the summer x”

It is not yet currently known how many staff have been affected.