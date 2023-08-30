Award-winning actress Anne-Marie Duff supports Alzheimer’s Society in their effort to highlight the work of unpaid carers.

Three out of four (75 percent) carers in Yorkshire and Humber classed themselves as primary carers, taking on the majority of caring responsibilities for their loved one.

Spending on average around three working days a week (22.6 hours) providing essential practical and emotional support, the impact of unpaid caring duties comes at a price, with almost a quarter going as far to say they feel they have lost their identity.

Alzheimer’s Society is campaigning for better recognition of unpaid carers, coupled with improved dementia-specific support and breaks.

Kate Lee, Alzheimer’s Society CEO, said: “There are so many family members and friends providing care around-the-clock to keep their loved ones tethered to the world. This vital care can be incredibly rewarding but comes at a cost – often coping with changes to behaviour and carrying out daily tasks many of us take for granted.

“By signing up to one of our Memory Walks, we can continue to provide help and hope to everyone who has been devastated by dementia. We see thousands of people, all connected by similar experiences, coming together, which is always incredible to witness. From the buzz of the crowd to the hug of a stranger who gets it - whatever you feel on the day, you won't be alone.”

Anne-Marie Duff, BAFTA award winning actor, said: “Alzheimer’s Society is a lifeline through some of the hardest and most frightening times and a voice to thousands of families who are living with dementia.

“I know first-hand the impact of caring for a loved one with dementia, after my brother Eddie was diagnosed with dementia in his early 40s. Unpaid carers exemplify what it means to be kind and compassionate - quite simply, unpaid carers are heroes.”

Currently, 1 in 10 of the population are providing unpaid care. With one in three people born today going on to develop dementia in their lifetime, Alzheimer's Society is concerned that the overwhelming impact of caring for someone with dementia will only be exacerbated without urgent action.

Alzheimer’s Society is encouraging people to sign up to a Memory Walk, which sees thousands of people walk for, or in memory of, a loved one with dementia. Money raised will help the charity reach more people with its expert support services, fund crucial research to improve care and support carers, and continue campaigning for change to make sure dementia is a political priority.

The sponsored Memory Walks are free to sign up and taking place across 24 locations this September and October.