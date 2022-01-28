An opportunity to join this year’s Yorkshire Wolds Cycle Challenge – find out how to sign up here

Registrations are now open for the 2022 Yorkshire Wolds Cycle Challenge which passes through Bridlington, Hunmanby Pocklington, Market Weighton, Beverley and Driffield.

Over the 11 years it has been running, the challenge has raised £250,000 for Ryedale Special Families (RSF), which provides care and support for more than 450 families whose children are disabled or have additional needs.

The fun but demanding sportive will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, taking in the 144 miles of the circular Sustrans National Cycling Network Yorkshire Wolds Cycle Route which is a circular loop across the Yorkshire Wolds.

Starting and finishing at Norton College, near Malton, the event covers approximately 72 miles each day with an overnight halfway camp, complete with barbecue, Wold Top real ale and live music.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting and finishing at Norton College the challenge covers approximately 144 miles with an overnight halfway camp, complete with barbecue, Wold Top real ale and live music.

Organiser Rob Davies, fundraising coordinator for RSF, said: “We’re aiming to sign up as many people as possible to take part this year as more riders means more money raised for Ryedale Special Families.

“This is a fantastic charity which helps and supports hundreds of families in our area and which, like so many similar organisations, has had its funding affected by the Covid pandemic.

“The Yorkshire Wolds Cycle Challenge is a really friendly ride where there’s lots of encouragement and camaraderie, and a great atmosphere in the halfway camp.

“The number of participants is limited to 300, and we already have 106 registered, so I’m urging people to secure their place by signing up as soon as possible and encouraging their friends and cycling buddies to do the same.”

The entry fee is £60 plus a commitment to raise a minimum £70 in additional sponsorship to help RSF continue to provide invaluable support to so many families.