Animal rights group PETA offers £3,000 reward for information after cat shot near Pickering
We reported recently that the shooting happened overnight between Saturday August 17 and Sunday August 18 near Cropton, with numerous pellets found within the cat’s body – and a veterinarian said the assailant appeared to have used a shotgun cartridge, as various pellets were found in the cat’s body.
The cat required urgent veterinary care and is now recovering at home.
PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Vice President Elisa Allen said: “It’s imperative that any community faced with cruel and callous acts such as this take measures to find the culprit and bring them to justice.
“Animal abusers are a danger to everyone: they take their issues out on whomever is available to them – humans or other animals – and must be caught before they act again.”
PETA sait history shows that past incidents involving cruelty to animals regularly appear in the records of serial rapists and murderers.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests had yet been made and added that anyone who is able to provide more information should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website and quote reference 12240153064.
PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” – opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.
