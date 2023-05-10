Nicole Carr and Simon Scott ventured out at around 2am on Monday May 8 after giving the heads up on the Astro Dog Facebook page that there was a possibility of seeing the Aurora Borealis, despite the bright Moon and mist.

The were rewarded with a lovely display of the Northern Lights at Jackson’s Bay.

They said: “The aurora was dancing and at certain points the entire sky was lit up with pink – and maybe even a touch of purples, greens and blues, there were rays and distinct pillars stretching high up in the sky.

Spectacular pinks and purples light up the sky as the Aurora Borealis shines over Scarborough's Jackson Bay.

“We were very excited to capture this show, especially so late in the season.

Once we reached their viewpoint overlooking Jackson’s Bay, the coupe noticed there was a lot of mist gathering towards the Northern horizon, but to their delight, the aurora activity increased even further.

"We set up our camera and lo and behold, there was the Aurora Borealis showing on camera from the get-go,” they said.

"Initially it was quite subtle and diffuse, but there was certainly pink and maybe even some green.

"We let the camera keep shooting and moments later all the visible sky within our frame was lit up in pink, and it just got better and better.

"We soon started to see beams and columns stretching high up and across the Northern sky.

"Despite the mist this was a beautiful display to capture, especially given the Aurora season is drawing to an end due to the shortening nights and endless twilight, not to mention the Moon phase and mist.

"All in all, it was a stunning display for May, with our last May aurora being back in 2018, it was great to witness this late in the season again.”