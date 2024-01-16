'Antisocial Behaviour will not be tolerated': New signs on Bridlington seafront highlight Public Spaces Protection Order

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has put up new signs in the North Marine Drive seafront area of Bridlington to highlight the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) that was put in place there last year.

The seven new signs are at regular intervals along North Marine Drive seafront area of Bridlington and are designed to be eye-catching.

The area is partly residential, with an hotel and an elderly persons’ residential home nearby, and two separate blocks of flats. This area has been affected by loud music and revving of engines, and has affected residents in the early hours of the morning when young adults have gathered together.

Since the PSPO was extended in early 2023 to include loud revving of engines, loud exhausts and loud music, council officers have sent out letters to members of the public, warning that they had breached this protected area. Some of the recipients then got in touch with the council and stated that they were not aware of the "ban" in the area or the PSPO.

Antisocial Behaviour in this location has been reported to Humberside Police and East Riding of Yorkshire Council over the past three years.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s Cabinet member for planning, communities, and public protection, said: “The council has already been sending out warning letters about this PSPO, which contain information that could result in a fine. This has resulted in the offenders contacting us for more information about the PSPO.

“If someone was to breach the order again, we would be issuing a fine, as they will have already had the letter of warning. So far, since the PSPO has been in place, we have not had to issue any fines, but have sent out over 20 letters. Some offenders have not been local to the Bridlington area, so may not have the local knowledge of various by-laws.