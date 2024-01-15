More than a year later: Find out why the multi-million pound overhaul of Bridlington train station is taking so long
In November, 2022, Network Rail announced its ambitious plans to overhaul the train station in Bridlington in order to make the station more accessible for passengers. This was predicted to be completed by summer of 2023.
Plans included accessible lifts, revamping the historic footbridge and a refurbishment of the station’s roof. A temporary footbridge was built in December 2022 so that passengers could continue to switch platforms while the work took place.
More than a year later and the work is still ongoing, with scaffolding still found at the front of the station and the temporary footbridge becoming the norm for rail users.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The work at Bridlington station will see step-free, independent access between all platforms for passengers as they travel by train. Two new lift shifts are being installed connecting to the station’s historic footbridge which is also being renewed to preserve it for generations to come.
“The project has run into some unforeseen challenges including some historic lead water piping which has needed to be diverted as well as the footbridge needing more repair work than initially anticipated.
“Work is progressing well with one of the two lifts installed, the other following closely behind, and the relaying of the bridge’s timber deck being carried out by our teams. We expect the work to be completed by April 2024.”
Anyone who needs assistance should speak to station staff members and use the level crossing as usual until the new lifts open.