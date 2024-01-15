Multi-million pound overhaul of Bridlington train station which was expected to last a few months in 2023, has now taken more than a year.

The work at Bridlington station was supposed to be completed in summer of 2023, but is now not expected to be finished until April 2024.

In November, 2022, Network Rail announced its ambitious plans to overhaul the train station in Bridlington in order to make the station more accessible for passengers. This was predicted to be completed by summer of 2023.

Plans included accessible lifts, revamping the historic footbridge and a refurbishment of the station’s roof. A temporary footbridge was built in December 2022 so that passengers could continue to switch platforms while the work took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a year later and the work is still ongoing, with scaffolding still found at the front of the station and the temporary footbridge becoming the norm for rail users.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The work at Bridlington station will see step-free, independent access between all platforms for passengers as they travel by train. Two new lift shifts are being installed connecting to the station’s historic footbridge which is also being renewed to preserve it for generations to come.

“The project has run into some unforeseen challenges including some historic lead water piping which has needed to be diverted as well as the footbridge needing more repair work than initially anticipated.

“Work is progressing well with one of the two lifts installed, the other following closely behind, and the relaying of the bridge’s timber deck being carried out by our teams. We expect the work to be completed by April 2024.”