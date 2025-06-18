Appeal for information after staff member assaulted at Lidl in Scarborough
The robbery happened at around 7pm on Tuesday May 27, when a man entered the store, assaulted a member of staff, and left without paying for items he had taken.
As part of the investigation, officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image, as he may have information that could help them.
Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information that could assist enquiries, is asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Cherie Brown, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250095181 when passing on information.