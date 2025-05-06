Astronomy business Astro Dog to give talk at Scarborough's Big Ideas by the Sea festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Astronomy business Astro Dog will be hosting a special presentation on the Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights as part of this year's Big Ideas By The Sea festival in Scarborough.

The presentation will feature some of Astro Dog’s aurora photography and timelapse sequences, captured by Nicole Carr and Simon Scott, who run the Dalby Forest-based business, over their years of aurora chasing.

Throughout the presentation, they will be discussing the history and mythology surrounding the aurora, looking at the science behind the Northern Lights, talking about how to be able to predict auroral displays, plus giving hints and tips on how to view/capture images of the Northern Lights.

The presentation will be taking place at 7.30pm on May 26 at the town’s Saint Mary's Church, also featuring images and timelapse footage of the Northern Lights captured from Scarborough, the North York Moors, across the UK and from Arctic regions.

Brilliant photo of the Northern Lights above Dalby Forest, captured by Astro Dog.

The colourful and informative presentation about the Aurora will include:

- the history and mythology surrounding the Northern Lights

- why this natural phenomenon occurs

- what the Aurora looks like to the eye versus the camera and the different forms it can take

Nicole Carr and Simon Scott, of Astro Dog.

- how to plan for and be able to predict Auroral displays

- hints and tips on how to view the Aurora yourself

- information on how to capture your own images of the Northern Lights with smartphone, DSLR and mirrorless cameras

Astro Dog have been chasing, studying and capturing images of the aurora for more than a decade.

Many of their Northern Lights images and timelapse sequences have been showcased on national news broadcasts, the BBC One Show, and in national media publications such as the Times, the Telegraph and the BBC Sky at Night.

Over many years of Aurora chasing they have gained deep insight into the northern lights and have a great passion for teaching others about the wonders of the universe – click here for their new monthly column in the Scarborough News.

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bibts/t-yandrkk for tickets for the event – these are available on a pay what you like basis, with a recommended ticket price of £7.50.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards helping support Big Ideas By The Sea and Astro Dog.