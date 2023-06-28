Author Dan Freedman to kick off the Summer Reading Challenge at Scarborough Library

On Saturday July 15 at Scarborough Library, the National Literacy Trust is setting out to inspire budding readers and football fans, who are aged 7-12, to embark on a summer of literacy activities with Jamie Johnson author Dan Freedman.

Dan Freedman will share his journey from being a reluctant reader, to becoming Managing Editor for the FA and interviewing footballers like Messi and Ronaldo, and writing the best-selling series Jamie Johnson.

It will use the appeal of football as a route to inspire and engage young fans in reading for pleasure throughout the school holidays.

Author Dan Freedman will be kicking off the Summer Reading Challenge and summer of literacy activities in Scarborough

Helen Williams, Hub Manager for Our Stories NYC, says: “We are so excited to have Dan Freedman kick off our summer programme of activities and storytelling! We hope Our Summer of Stories will be a fun way for families to get out and active in Scarborough this summer and discover stories and libraries in their local area.

“It’s such a special and unique way to nurture a love of reading outside of school.

“Research has shown us how important reading for pleasure is for the mental wellbeing of children and young people. Our Summer of Stories and the Summer Reading Challenge is our way of supporting children’s literary development over the summer in a fun and accessible way!”

From 10am, Author Dan will launch the Summer Reading Challenge competition, from The Reading Agency, while families can take part in complimentary facepainting, football-themed writing activities and storytelling in the children’s library.

Then at 1pm, Mr Freedman will provide a masterclass on how you can use your own life experiences in writing, encourage children to explore different formats of writing and discover how words can take you on an incredible journey.

From Saturday July 15, families and community groups are invited to take part in Our Summer of Stories – an exciting six-week long programme of story time sessions, craft activities, book swapping and more. Participants can win a cash prize for attending more than three events.

The programme encourages children to connect to their local library, discover that reading is an activity that can be enjoyed together while uncovering the magic of storytelling. It is perfect activity to get children reading for pleasure with their families and supporting wellbeing outside of school.

Further events and activities will be announced throughout the summer via the Our Stories NYC Facebook page. All activities and events are free.

The local activity is led by the Our Stories hub the National Literacy Trust’s hub in the region. It aims to boost reading for pleasure, increase access to books and improve the literacy skills of children across the North Yorkshire Coast. A mission that is more important than ever as recent research shows that 1 in 10 children in Yorkshire and the Humber say they do not have a book of their own at home.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the National Literacy Trust to bring top children’s author Dan Freedman to Scarborough Library at a very special launch of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

“Signing children up to the annual challenge is a great way for parents and carers to help them maintain their reading levels. The Ready Set Read! theme aims to keep children's minds and bodies active over the summer break.”

