Award-winning TV show Taskmaster and English Heritage team up for summer event at Scarborough Castle
English Heritage and Taskmaster have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to some heritage sites, including Scarborough, presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations.
The partnership promises a summer filled with fun, history, and adventure, offering visitors a chance to engage in Taskmaster-themed challenges amid the rich backdrop of some of the nation’s most treasured sites.
The comedy panel game show is presented by comedian and musician Alex Horne and Greg Davies (The InBetweeners).
Beth Stone, Head of Visitor Engagement and Experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.
"From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks!”
Alex Horne, creator and star of Taskmaster, said: “From the unusual position of being both a parent and a Taskmaster's assistant I feel confident that this relationship will be a positive one for kids, grown-ups and general fans of heritage.
"It's nice to go to nice places but it's even nicer to do fun things in those nice places and this should ensure you can do just that for this summer at least.
"And Greg agrees with me, so this is official."
Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on for more information about the Taskmaster event and other activities going out at sites across the region.
