Award-winning TV show Taskmaster and English Heritage team up for summer event at Scarborough Castle

The BAFTA-winning show Taskmaster is heading to Scarborough Castle this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Heritage and Taskmaster have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to some heritage sites, including Scarborough, presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations.

The partnership promises a summer filled with fun, history, and adventure, offering visitors a chance to engage in Taskmaster-themed challenges amid the rich backdrop of some of the nation’s most treasured sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedy panel game show is presented by comedian and musician Alex Horne and Greg Davies (The InBetweeners).

Scarborough Castle entrance. picture: Richard Ponter

Beth Stone, Head of Visitor Engagement and Experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.

"From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks!”

Alex Horne, creator and star of Taskmaster, said: “From the unusual position of being both a parent and a Taskmaster's assistant I feel confident that this relationship will be a positive one for kids, grown-ups and general fans of heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's nice to go to nice places but it's even nicer to do fun things in those nice places and this should ensure you can do just that for this summer at least.

"And Greg agrees with me, so this is official."

Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/whats-on for more information about the Taskmaster event and other activities going out at sites across the region.