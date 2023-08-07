The female chick – the second grandchild of the late Rosie – hatched on Easter Saturday, April 8, and has been named Crackle.

John Pickering, head zookeeper said : “We wanted to maintain a connection with Rosie, and we felt that the name Crackle would do just that, thanks to the song “Cracklin’ Rosie” by Neil Diamond. We also think her name goes well with that of her older sibling, Pickle.”

The female penguin chick at Sewerby Hall Zoo has been named Crackle.

Penguin parents Sigsbee and Twinnie have been looking after Crackle well since her arrival, and she is already proving popular with visitors to the zoo.

Grandmother penguin Rosie, who was one of the world’s oldest Humboldt penguins, died in March, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines as far away as the USA.