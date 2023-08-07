News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Baby penguin at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall has finally been named in remembrance of famous grandmother Rosie

The Humboldt penguin chick born recently at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has now been named by the team at the zoo.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST

The female chick – the second grandchild of the late Rosie – hatched on Easter Saturday, April 8, and has been named Crackle.

Read More
Bridlington's Sewerby Hall partially closed until further notice due to water in...

John Pickering, head zookeeper said : “We wanted to maintain a connection with Rosie, and we felt that the name Crackle would do just that, thanks to the song “Cracklin’ Rosie” by Neil Diamond. We also think her name goes well with that of her older sibling, Pickle.”

The female penguin chick at Sewerby Hall Zoo has been named Crackle.The female penguin chick at Sewerby Hall Zoo has been named Crackle.
The female penguin chick at Sewerby Hall Zoo has been named Crackle.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Penguin parents Sigsbee and Twinnie have been looking after Crackle well since her arrival, and she is already proving popular with visitors to the zoo.

Grandmother penguin Rosie, who was one of the world’s oldest Humboldt penguins, died in March, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines as far away as the USA.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more information.

Related topics:Sewerby HallBridlingtonGardens