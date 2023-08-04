News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Bridlington's Sewerby Hall partially closed until further notice due to water ingress in the West Wing

A number of rooms at the historic Sewerby Hall have had to close due to the recent heavy rainfall.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST
The Grade I listed Georgian country house set in 50 acres of landscaped gardens and is a renowned attraction on the East Yorkshire coast.

The recent bad weather could not have come at a worse time, with the summer holidays in full swing and hundreds of visitors expected at the Hall.

Bridlington RNLI is set to host a 'exclusive' summer event at Sewerby Hall
An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: "Due to water ingress in the house at Sewerby Hall, the Edwardian kitchen, the housekeeper's parlour, the servants hall, and the West Wing Gallery (including the 'In Service' exhibition) are closed until further notice.

"We apologise for any disappointment caused, and will update on the situation as soon as possible.

"All other visitor areas of the house remain open, as do the gardens, the zoo, and the Clock Tower Cafe."

There are a number of other attractions for visitors to enjoy, including a hoof stock meet and greet at the Zoo and an outdoor performance of the Shakespeare play ‘The Tempest’.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/ for further information.

