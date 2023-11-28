Barclays steps in to save Helmsley's last remaining cash machine - despite closure of the branch

Fears that Helmsley’s only surviving ATM cash machine could be lost have been allayed.

The former Barclays branch in Helmsely - Image: Google Maps

Following pleas by the Town Council, MP Kevin Hollinrake, businesses and residents, Barclays has announced that it will be saved despite the closure of the bank itself in the Market Place.

Karen Swainston, the bank’s head of corporate relations in the northern region, has told the council: “Building work will be needed in order for cash replenishment to take place securely and it will mean a temporary loss of the ATM service.”

She is having talks with Mr Hollinrake to explore how the impact on the town can be mitigated during the period of the works.

Ryedale has seen the loss of a number of banks and ATM machines in its market towns – Pickering, Helmsley, Norton, and Kirkbymoorside – in recent years despite protests that the moves have a detrimental impact on the district’s economy because people face having to travel long distances to access ATM services.

Currently a question mark hangs over the future of Barclays Bank at Pickering, one of North Yorkshire’s most popular tourist towns.

One leading campaigner, Mrs Sue Cuthbert, is urging residents to lobby Barclays and Mr Hollinrake to help safeguard its future. She said: “Although I am computer literate, I refuse to bank on line for many reasons.

“I have had my computer hacked, and where I live we have loss of power at times.