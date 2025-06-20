Basement Jaxx: Everything you need to know about their Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Basement Jaxx are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 21 - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

While many of their electronic contemporaries have looked to technology to make their gigs a compelling experience, Basement Jaxx have always embraced a maximalist approach that would combine an dizzying and ever growing array of singers, MCs, musicians and eventually whole troupes of dancers to turn any stage into a life-affirming cavorting carnival of music

“After a few years DJing round the globe, it’ll be great to return to the live stage and the Live Show Experience” said Basement Jaxx’s Felix Buxton.

“To connect to people with life affirming energy and give people a great time.”

The last 10 years have seen Basement Jaxx remain festival favourites but headlining behind the decks rather than at the front of the stage – but the time is now right to bring back the full eye-popping technicolour experience and as Felix puts it: “It feels like 2025 is the beginning of a new era for many and I think that’s probably true for Basement Jaxx too.”

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

