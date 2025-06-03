Clockwise from top left: Faithless, Will Smith and McFly are all on their way to Scarborough.Clockwise from top left: Faithless, Will Smith and McFly are all on their way to Scarborough.
Clockwise from top left: Faithless, Will Smith and McFly are all on their way to Scarborough.

IN PICTURES: All the acts you can see this summer at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
The countdown is on to this summer’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre concert series – with star names from McFly to Will Smith set to entertain revellers at the coast venue.

Multi-million selling Irish band The Corrs will start the season in style on Wednesday, June 11 – here is our pictorial guide to all the cats you can see this summer.

And here’s a video message from Hollywood star Will Smith ahead of his appearance at the venue in August.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for any last-minute tickets and for more information.

June 11 - The Corrs

1. Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 acts

June 11 - The Corrs Photo: submitted

June 13 - Gary Barlow.

2. Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 acts

June 13 - Gary Barlow. Photo: submitted

June 14 - Shed Seven.

3. Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 acts

June 14 - Shed Seven. Photo: submitted

June 20 - Pendulum.

4. Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 acts

June 20 - Pendulum. Photo: submitted

