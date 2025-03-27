Baytown to host Easter holiday beach clean at Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby

Beach clean is taking place at Robin Hood's Bay.

Baytown is hosting its annual beach clean at Robin Hood’s Bay on Tuesday April 15 – and they are encouraging families to get involved.

The Hawsker-based company will be working with Surfers Against Sewage, and raising funds for Fylingdales Primary School at the event, which is on from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Baytown will be running an Easter egg hunt for the children to encourage their engagement and motivation in helping care for the area’s coastlines.

Additionally, the company will be donating £1 to the primary school from every bag of coffee sold, alongside money from a collection box.

Robin Hood's Bay beach.

To thank volunteers, Baytown will be offering free coffee and some treats for the kids.

Meet at the slipway by the Bay Hotel.

The beach clean event is more than just picking up litter - it's a chance for the company to connect with its customers, socialise and reward everyone for their hard work with a well-deserved hot brew.