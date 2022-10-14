News you can trust since 1882
Beaconsfield pub regular supports Bridlington RNLI by doubling crew members’ parachute jump total

Bridlington RNLI crew members were delighted when Lesley Gafney, landlady of the Beaconsfield pub, paid a visit to the station.

By Phil Hutchinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lesley Gafney, landlady of the Beaconsfield pub, brought a welcome donation to Bridlington RNLI. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI
Lesley brought £500 from one of the pub’s regulars who decided to match the total raised from a parachute jump by two RNLI crew members.

A RNLI spokesman said: “Lesley came along with £500 from one of the regulars who was generous enough to match the money raised by Kristina and Tabatha from their parachute jump, taking their impressive total to £1,145.

“Well done guys and thank you for the support from the lovely people at the Beaconsfield.”

The station also received a donation for £700 from stroke survivor Dave Hollingsworth which was raised through the sales of his 2022 calendar featuring his artwork.

The spokesman added: “Thank you Dave for thinking of us as a charity.”

