Beaconsfield pub regular supports Bridlington RNLI by doubling crew members’ parachute jump total

Lesley Gafney, landlady of the Beaconsfield pub, brought a welcome donation to Bridlington RNLI. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI

Lesley brought £500 from one of the pub’s regulars who decided to match the total raised from a parachute jump by two RNLI crew members.

A RNLI spokesman said: “Lesley came along with £500 from one of the regulars who was generous enough to match the money raised by Kristina and Tabatha from their parachute jump, taking their impressive total to £1,145.

“Well done guys and thank you for the support from the lovely people at the Beaconsfield.”

The station also received a donation for £700 from stroke survivor Dave Hollingsworth which was raised through the sales of his 2022 calendar featuring his artwork.