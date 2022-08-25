News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Become Immortalised and help raise funds for Bridlington RNLI

Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, Mayor of Bridlington, has launched an unusual fundraiser for the town’s RNLI – a unique embroidered signature sheet for the 21st Century.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:31 pm
The signature sheet is being created to commemorate the lifeboat station's 200th anniversary
The signature sheet is being created to commemorate the lifeboat station's 200th anniversary

This will be the fourth signature sheet created to raise funds for Bridlington RNLI as the 200th anniversary of the Lifeboat Station approaches in 2024.

The first was created by the Ladies Lifeboat Guild in 1956 and subsequent sheets were completed in 1983 and 1991 and include local people together with stars from Bridlington Spa.

Unfortunately, the Ladies Lifeboat Guild no longer exists, and no further sheets were made.

A close up of the signature sheet

Most Popular

The sheet offers the opportunity for everyone to be immortalised for future generations by having their signatures embroidered onto a linen sheet for a minimum donation of £2.00.

To add your signature call at the RNLI shop on Spa Promenade or at Bridlington Town Council offices on Marshall Avenue.

If you embroider and would like to help with the project email [email protected] or call into the Town Council Offices.

BridlingtonRNLIBridlington RNLIBridlington Spa