Become Immortalised and help raise funds for Bridlington RNLI
Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, Mayor of Bridlington, has launched an unusual fundraiser for the town’s RNLI – a unique embroidered signature sheet for the 21st Century.
This will be the fourth signature sheet created to raise funds for Bridlington RNLI as the 200th anniversary of the Lifeboat Station approaches in 2024.
The first was created by the Ladies Lifeboat Guild in 1956 and subsequent sheets were completed in 1983 and 1991 and include local people together with stars from Bridlington Spa.
Unfortunately, the Ladies Lifeboat Guild no longer exists, and no further sheets were made.
The sheet offers the opportunity for everyone to be immortalised for future generations by having their signatures embroidered onto a linen sheet for a minimum donation of £2.00.
To add your signature call at the RNLI shop on Spa Promenade or at Bridlington Town Council offices on Marshall Avenue.
If you embroider and would like to help with the project email [email protected] or call into the Town Council Offices.