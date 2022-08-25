Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signature sheet is being created to commemorate the lifeboat station's 200th anniversary

This will be the fourth signature sheet created to raise funds for Bridlington RNLI as the 200th anniversary of the Lifeboat Station approaches in 2024.

The first was created by the Ladies Lifeboat Guild in 1956 and subsequent sheets were completed in 1983 and 1991 and include local people together with stars from Bridlington Spa.

Unfortunately, the Ladies Lifeboat Guild no longer exists, and no further sheets were made.

The sheet offers the opportunity for everyone to be immortalised for future generations by having their signatures embroidered onto a linen sheet for a minimum donation of £2.00.

To add your signature call at the RNLI shop on Spa Promenade or at Bridlington Town Council offices on Marshall Avenue.