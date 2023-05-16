The Puffins Galore! auction, held at West Building Supplies Bridlington’s Bessingby Industrial Estate, raised £94,000 for four good causes on Saturday (May 13).

The project’s chosen charities are RNLI, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, RSPB and Hornsea Inshore Rescue, and Hull-based auctioneer Gilbert Baitson was kept on his toes during the bidding war.

The highest bid was £14,200 for Beverley Nightlife created by artist Katy Cobb and sponsored by Guest and Philips Jewellers.

Lewis Warters and his brother.

Rick Welton, director of Puffins Galore! Said: “Puffins Galore! has been an epic project, owing its success to the vision, generosity, tenacity and patience of all those who have been involved along the way. We are delighted with the amount raised for charity and cannot wait to present the funds later this month.

Yorkshire’s Catch of the Day, decorated by Eleanor Sofia Walker, was fittingly won by a lobster fishing family based in Bridlington.

Darren Warters paid £6,200. One of his sons, Lewis Warters from Atlanta 11 Limited, said: “We live in Bridlington and had a great family day out visiting the trail. Our family business is going to sea catching lobsters, with myself, my two brothers and our dad, who had his eye on Yorkshire’s Catch of the Day anyway.

"He went over his initial budget, but that’s what happens when you want something. The puffin will be kept at my dad’s home for all of the grandchildren to enjoy.”

Victoria Kerwin and Darren Ralph (left) and John Hepworth with Faye Melody and Sue Hickson-Marsay (right).

Sue Hickson-Marsay, station manager from Hornsea Inshore Rescue, was delighted to be gifted a puffin by John Hepworth, a benefactor to the life-saving charity. Star Gansey was created by Claire West and sponsored by Wat’s On Fashion and Risby Fishing Ponds. It went for £6,100. Sue explained:

“We’re absolutely thrilled. We missed our puffin when it was taken away for the auction, and John promised he’d buy one for us. The crew have just been knitted gansey jumpers, so the story is wonderful too.”

Andrew Baitson was the auctioneer from Gilbert Baitson Auctioneers in Hull.