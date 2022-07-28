Bempton venue opens door to public as part of National Garden Scheme fundraising scheme

People can visit Mansion Cottage in Bempton on Saturday, August 6 or Sunday, August 7 from 10am to 4pm. Photo submitted

The heatwave and subsequent downpours have brought everything on – the garden is looking spectacular and people can come and visit on Saturday, August 6 or Sunday, August 7 from 10am to 4pm.

The NGS “Yellow Book” gives the following description of the garden: “Exuberant, lush, vibrant perennial planting highlighted with grasses in this hidden, peaceful and surprising garden offering many views and features.”

In the garden, members of St Michael’s Church will be offering tea, coffee and home made cake menu so visitors are encouraged to stay to eat and drink during their visit.

As well as this, Chris and Polly will be selling all manner of produce in order to boost funds for the charities.

Items include soaps and moisturisers, cakes, jams and chutneys and lots of plants as well as the ever popular bric-a-brac stall.

Access is through the house and is not suitable for wheelchair users, but OK for pushchairs and prams.

Entrance is £4.50 for adults, children are free. Dogs on leads are welcome.