Biker in his 50s is killed in crash on scenic North York Moors road after being hit by a car
A biker in his 50s has died after being hit by a car on a road in the North York Moors.
He was struck on the B1363 at Green Hill in Gilling East, between York and Helmsley, at 6.30pm on Saturday Julu 29.
The man’s black Honda CBR bike collided with a silver Vauxhall Agila.
Members of the public gave first aid but the motorcyclist, from the Leeds area, died at the scene.
The road was closed until around 3am on Sunday.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Emma Wallace, quoting reference 12230141466.