He was struck on the B1363 at Green Hill in Gilling East, between York and Helmsley, at 6.30pm on Saturday Julu 29.

The man’s black Honda CBR bike collided with a silver Vauxhall Agila.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public gave first aid but the motorcyclist, from the Leeds area, died at the scene.

The road was closed until around 3am on Sunday.