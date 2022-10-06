John Kenneth Sugden, 80, from Scarborough, died when his Triumph collided with a Kia Creed in a queue of traffic near on Cliff Road near Sinnington on the afternoon of Sunday September 11.

An inquest has now opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court and confirmed that Mr Sugden died from torso injuries. It has been adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

A motorcycle convoy of friends has been arranged to follow his funeral cortege around Scarborough seafront before a service at Woodlands Crematorium on October 11 at 12pm. Bikes should meet at Special Send Offs on Newlands Park Drive at 11am.

John Kenneth Sugden

North Yorkshire Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the build-up to get in touch.