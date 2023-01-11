Blue Peter badges all round for Year Two children at Filey Nursery and Infant School

The children looked at the importance of recycling and reusing as part of their school work during the Autumn term.

They then recycled their old clothing to create a drawstring bag to show how they could reduce waste.

Year Two class teacher and design technology lead, Faye Mackay, said: “I got the idea after I applied for a Blue Peter badge for my own children during the holidays.

Smiles all round for their Blue Peter badges

“That meant gathering 64 names and addresses, dates of birth and pieces of evidence to send to Blue Peter.

“The badges arrived this week and they all get a badge and a Blue Peter card which lets them into over 100 different places, like Jorvik, Dig and some Sea Life Centres for free.

“It’s definitely been worth it to see the children all proudly wearing their badges on their jumpers as they walk round school.”

The children were presented with their badges in assembly

Showing off their recycled bags

In total, 64 pupils received the green Blue Peter badge

