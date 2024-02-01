Blue plaque ceremony at Bridlington railway station set to honour two World War II heroes

The Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor John Arthur, unveiled a blue plaque for Ernest Barker last year.

Last July, the Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor John Arthur, unveiled a blue plaque at the railway station for Ernest Barker who was awarded the George Medal for bravery after extinguishing a fire on a train full of ammunition.

Since then funds have been raised for two Hull men who were with him that day and also received the George Medal.

On Thursday, February 15, at 1pm plaques to both heroes will be unveiled by the town Mayor Cllr John Arthur, alongside that of Ernest’s.

The blue plaque honouring Ernest Barker.

Bridlington author Richard M Jones, who has been at the forefront of the campaign to get the blue plaques installed, said: “Arthur Harrison and George Whitehurst were never really spoken about at the time of the air raid on July 11, 1940 that led to the fires around the station.

"Bombs had already been dropped on Hilderthorpe Road, killing five people, the damage can still be seen today up the side of the Coachman Inn from where the explosions ripped into the shops and homes.

"Now all three heroes will finally be honoured thanks to the generous donations that have come in from all over the country.

"Northern Rail were very quick to give permission and they certainly care for the heritage of the railways and for that special thanks goes to them for allowing me to do this.

"The ceremony, which will be attended by local veterans groups, is due to start at 1pm and members of the public are all welcome. There will be a short talk by myself of the events followed by a few words from Northern bosses.

"This is a very busy 48 hours for me as I launch my 21st book A-Z of Bridlington just two hours later at Bridlington central library and carry out a plaque dedication to the armed trawler Othello in Grimsby the day after.

"Othello was lost with the Yorkshire Belle in a mine explosion in the Humber in 1941.

