Bonfire Night: Emergency services advise Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington residents how to stay safe

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) and North Yorkshire Police are advising people how to stay safe this Bonfire Night.

Bonfire Night will take place on Sunday, November 5, and thousands of residents across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington will be enjoying firework displays, bonfires, sparklers and toffee apples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While fireworks can be enjoyed responsibly, in the wrong hands they can cause problems.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NYFRS are reminding residents that fireworks are explosives and should be treated as such – the manufacturer’s instructions should be followed at all times.

The NYFRS are strongly encouraging people to attend organised displays which are far less dangerous than people planning their own.

If you are planning a home display, they advise to:

Plan you display to make it safe and enjoyable

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework

Light the firework at arm’s length, with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

The NYFRS advise those building a bonfire to:

Check for hedgehogs and other wildlife which may have taken shelter in your bonfire before lighting

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

Don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds

Never leave a lit bonfire unattended

Make sure the bonfire is out and surrounding areas are made safe before leaving

NYFRS also advises that on November 5 many people may be lighting bonfires, and may be doing so responsibly and supervising them closely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, those worried a fire has started by other means or has been left unsupervised, may spread or is potentially dangerous by other means, should call 999 immediately.

North Yorkshire Police have also issued advice for residents across the Yorkshire coast this Bonfire Night.

They have advised that people: