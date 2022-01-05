Brave dippers take on the elements for good causes
Lots of people in the Bridlington area took part in the annual Christmas and Boxing Day dips to support good causes.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:02 am
Two took place on Boxing Day – near Richies Cafe Bar on Princess Mary Promenade in Bridlington – and at Flamborough’s North Landing in aid of the village’s pre-school. There was also a dip on Christmas Day on North Beach for the RNLI.
