Brave dippers take on the elements for good causes

Lots of people in the Bridlington area took part in the annual Christmas and Boxing Day dips to support good causes.

Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:02 am
A group of hardy Boxing Day dippers pose for a photo near Richies Cafe Bar. Image courtesy of TCF Photography

Two took place on Boxing Day – near Richies Cafe Bar on Princess Mary Promenade in Bridlington – and at Flamborough’s North Landing in aid of the village’s pre-school. There was also a dip on Christmas Day on North Beach for the RNLI.

Dippers at the event near Richies Cafe Bar on Princess Mary Promenade. Image courtesy of TCF Photography.

Returning to the beach after the bracing dip on Bridlington's south side. Image courtesy of TCF Photography
Making a big splash. Image courtesy of TCF Photography
Dippers get ready for action on Christmas Day. Photo by Alan Flynn.
RNLI mascots collect funds at the dip on Christmas Day. Photo by Alan Flynn
More dippers get ready for the North Sea waves at Flamborough North Landing.
