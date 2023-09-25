This month, Bridlington author Richard M Jones celebrated the publication of his new book 'Lost at Sea in Mysterious Circumstances'.

Richard M Jones, a Petty Officer in the Royal Navy, is known for his expertise of shipwrecks and his drive to get Bridlington heroes recognised with blue plaques.

His book looks at many of the world’s most mysterious lost ships, people and aircraft, the book gives a narrative of many famous incidents that have made headlines as well as many that have been lost to history.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There are more than 50 chapters dedicated to the mysteries of the sea, with special attention to ships that have gone down and their wrecks never located; such as the stories of the USS Oklahoma and HMS Barham, ships of war that had tragic endings.

"The compilation of shipwrecks, crashed aircraft and missing persons culminates in the vanishing of flight MH370.”