Bridlington author announces new book with 'more than 50 chapters dedicated to the mysteries of the sea'
Richard M Jones, a Petty Officer in the Royal Navy, is known for his expertise of shipwrecks and his drive to get Bridlington heroes recognised with blue plaques.
His book looks at many of the world’s most mysterious lost ships, people and aircraft, the book gives a narrative of many famous incidents that have made headlines as well as many that have been lost to history.
He said: “There are more than 50 chapters dedicated to the mysteries of the sea, with special attention to ships that have gone down and their wrecks never located; such as the stories of the USS Oklahoma and HMS Barham, ships of war that had tragic endings.
"The compilation of shipwrecks, crashed aircraft and missing persons culminates in the vanishing of flight MH370.”
Go to https://www.pen-and-sword.co.uk/Lost-at-Sea-in-Mysterious-Circumstances-Hardback/p/23687 to buy the new publication.