At age 30, Adam Gardener is successfully spinning pizzas all over Yorkshire, with ambitions to open his own pizza restaurant. He has also racked up over 100K followers on highly popular Instagram profile, @adamgpizza.

At 18 he trained to become a chef at the renowned Burton Agnes Hall, where he quickly rose ranks to chef and catering manager.

Based in Bridlington, Mr Gardener began his catering journey at 13 when he worked in a kitchen as a pot wash before training to become a chef at the age of 18 at Burton Agnes Hall.

Mr Gardener and his employers then took on the challenge of renovating an old ice cream trailer into a pizza trailer. This meant that Mr Gardener had the chance to learn a new culinary specialty, and he began to research how to make pizzas the traditional way.

Mr Gardener then took his employers across the country to Gozney HQ in Christchurch, Dorset to engage in some training. Gonzey is a popular pizza oven brand who helped Mr Gardener learn how to perfect the traditional art of cooking homemade pizza in a wood fired oven.

This training helped the chef set up his new pizza trailer, which became quite popular until COVID 19 brought the hospitality sector to a stand still.

However, always an innovator, Mr Gardener was able to use the outdoor space at Burton Agnes to still sell food from his pizza trailer.

This led him to push even harder at mastering the art of pizza and helped keep his culinary career afloat during a time that was incredibly harsh for the entire hospitality sector.

In 2022 Mr Gardener decided he wanted to begin selling pizza himself. Using Gozney’s award-winning portable Roccbox, he started travelling around Yorkshire cooking at pop ups and private events – which he did alongside his catering job.

Dedicating his spare time to progress in his solo side hustle meant that demand was high, with Mr Gardener spinning pizzas every day.