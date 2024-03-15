Bridlington businesses are urged to become RNLI ambassadors
The team is hoping Bridlington businesses will display its Water Safety Campaign poster in their windows. Businesses can simply download a special pack, which includes details of what to do if you see someone in trouble.
An RNLI spokesperson said: “We are looking for your help and together we can promote the RNLI key message on water safety and prevent people getting into difficulty in the waters in and around Bridlington.
"Safety messages delivered locally are exceptionally powerful - together we truly believe that we can save lives.
"As a local business or organisation, you can help be the eyes and ears and champion those messages in local communities. Together we can save lives.”
Email [email protected] for further details.