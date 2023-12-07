Bridlington cancer survivor celebrates her three children with special 'Yorkshire Star'

A Bridlington mother, following her battle with cancer, is celebrating her three children and Yorkshire Cancer Research with a special ‘Yorkshire Star’.

35-year-old Hayley Cragg was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 while pregnant with her third son.

Yorkshire Cancer Research are inviting people across the region to dedicate a ‘Yorkshire Star’ to someone who has recovered from cancer, thank those who have shown support, recognise someone going through treatment or remember a loved one.

Hayley Cragg, from Bridlington, dedicated a star to her children for “getting her through” the hard times after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hayley said: “I dedicated my star to my three boys. They have been through so much and have always helped me stay strong throughout my diagnosis and treatment.”

Hayley has dedicate a ‘Yorkshire Star’ to her children for staying strong while she went through chemotherapy.

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 while pregnant with her third son. She had surgery and chemotherapy to treat the cancer and in February 2022, Louie was born.

Now, more than a year on from finishing treatment, Hayley is looking forward to a family Christmas and helping to ‘give something back’ by supporting other people affected by cancer.

Hayley said: “I wanted to support Yorkshire Cancer Research this Christmas because without funding being put into research, I wouldn’t have been able to have cancer treatment while pregnant.

“My favourite thing about Christmas is spending time with my family. I love seeing the boys’ faces on Christmas morning when they see their presents under the tree.

“I’ve always loved Christmas and now I’ve finished treatment, knowing that I will be here for many more is the best feeling.”

The Yorkshire Stars can be decorated with a personal message and photograph and can be viewed on a special Christmas tree at the charity’s new Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre in Harrogate, as well as on the charity’s website.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “This Christmas we’d like to shine a light on people across Yorkshire who have been affected by cancer, as well as the life-saving research that’s taking place across the region.

“This year, we’re looking forward to bringing supporters from across Yorkshire together at our new Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre, which will offer an opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has volunteered, fundraised and shown support to help more people to survive cancer each year.”