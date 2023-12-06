Bridlington residents 'urged' by council to apply for Household Support Fund as it reopens for the festive period

As winter tightens its grip, Bridlington residents are being urged to check whether they are eligible for help with food and energy bills from the latest Household Support Fund payments.

Bridlington residents are invited by East Riding Council to apply for the Household Support Fund. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Applications to the Fund have reopened, and payments of £350 are available to help those on low incomes or unpaid carers facing increasing energy and food bills. The payments are available to anybody in the East Riding who is eligible and who has not previously received a payment.

Those eligible will receive a payment of £350 within 20 days of making an application.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council was awarded £4.1m in the latest round of the Household Support Fund from the Department for Work and Pensions to support local residents struggling during the current cost of living crisis.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of the council, said: “Many families and others on low income in the East Riding are having an extremely tough time making ends meet during the cost of living crisis. As winter draws in with colder weather, and the Christmas season approaching, things can get harder for many families.

“We hope this money through the Household Support Fund will make a difference.

“These payments are available now to those in need and I’d urge people to check if they are eligible and apply online, as this money is there to help.”The application form is available now and will be open until Friday, January 26, 2024.

Visit eryc.link/fund to apply for the funding.