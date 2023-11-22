Bridlington care home 'pulled out all the stops' to host a Christmas Fete that was a 'day to remember' for residents

Barchester’s Mallard Court Care Home, in Bridlington, got in the festive spirit by hosting their Christmas Fete for residents, families, friends and staff.

Mallard Court’s Christmas Fete was a festive event loved by all, with a variety of stalls everyone to enjoy together. Stalls included ‘guess the weight of the Christmas cake’, prize tombola, cuddly toys and more

Dianne Peters, General Manager, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops.

"It was a really lovely day that brought happiness to all our residents and staff to enjoy together our visitors. The atmosphere was fabulous and it was heart-warming to see all the young children visiting and meeting our very own Santa Claus and see everyone getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Santa came to visit the care home, alongside a variety of Christmas stalls.

Anne Cormack resident at Mallard Court care home said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit.

I really enjoyed the day with my family and it was a day to remember”

Ms Cormack, her family, residents and staff are really looking forward to celebrate Anne’s 105th birthday next month, on Monday December 11.

The varied life enrichment programme at the care home keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.