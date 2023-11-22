The sell-out 'Privates on Parade' calendar is back by popular demand. Photo courtesy of Ian Ellis.

Plucky members of the Bridlington Veterans Coffee Morning group have posed naked for a charity calendar, raising over £3500 for Parkinson’s UK.

The group were inspired to undress as two of them are living with the neurological condition.

On Tuesday November 21, Vicky and Max of Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors of Bridlington gave a generous donation to the Calendar boys so that they will be able to reprint the calendar.

The Veterans group have now ordered an extra 500 copies of the calendar, which had previously sold out due to high demand. There are hopes that they can raise even more funds for their chosen charity, Parkinson’s UK , with this new batch of calendars.

Mike Rubery, the group’s Mr October, said: “The calendar was my wife’s idea and as two of our members – Ray Francis MBE and Roy Muckart – have Parkinson’s, we decided Parkinson’s UK was a charity we’d like to support.

“Some of the veterans were really keen, some overly so. None more so than Ray, who served with the Royal Signals for 23 years. He was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s and posed as Mr December to prove that although it can be debilitating, you can still be an active part of the community.

“The fun and laughter we had planning the shots was worth the effort alone. Funding from local businesses and support from the community has been phenomenal, too. We hope everyone enjoys having a giggle at our exploits.”

Ray Francis MBE, Mr December, said: “The veterans clubs have given me a reason to get up in the morning and something to look forward to each week. I fully recommend any veteran to come to the coffee mornings and the breakfast club. It’s great banter and you make lots of new friends.”

The photographs were taken by Ian Ellis at the Victoria Mill Tea Rooms in Bridlington. Owners Maxine and Russ support the group every Thursday and throughout the year.