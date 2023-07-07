The inspection took place in April, and following this the overall CQC rating remains inadequate

However, caring and responsive were not included in this inspection and remain rated as good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Wilkes, CQC deputy director for Yorkshire, said: “When we inspected Sandy Lane Hotel we continued to find poor leadership.

A CQC inspection took place at Sandy Lane Hotel in April, and following this the overall rating remains inadequate.

“People at Sandy Lane Hotel deserve a much better standard of care and leaders must take immediate action to make improvements.

“We will continue to monitor the service closely to ensure significant improvements are made.”

Inspectors found that the provider had failed to make the required improvements to the safety and quality of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The information systems in place were ineffective at identifying shortfalls and residents did not always receive their medicines as prescribed.

Processes were not followed to ensure people's medicines were in-date and safe to administer.

Risks to people’s safety and wellbeing were not effectively assessed and mitigated and there was a lack of oversight to ensure people’s care was delivered in line with their care plans.

Some equipment and areas of the service could not be appropriately cleaned and were not clean during the inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were also not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

However, residents and their relatives were positive about the staff and the care provided.

Communication with resident’s relatives and relevant healthcare professionals had improved whilst the new management team were in post.

Feedback about the delivery of the service had started to be gathered and used to make some changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Edith Parkin, Sandy Lane Hotel’s director, said: “Sandy Lane Hotel has no issue with CQC’s inspection process, but they were extremely disappointed in the one word ‘judgement’ given by CQC.

“We have a number of very happy residents who have lived in the home for many years - one of whom is 105 and has been a resident for over 20 years.

“The home’s management was extremely receptive to taking on board any comments or observations which CQC made during their inspection process, and most of the issues raised were addressed on the actual date of the inspection, or very shortly afterwards.

“However, it did not appear that those improvements had been taken into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was also very disappointing for the home to note that the CQC report stated Sandy Lane Hotel did not provide any entertainment, when in fact, the Sandy Lane is one of the busiest care homes in the region in terms of providing entertainment.

Recent events have included Sandy Lane Hotel hosting a wonderful and touching Remembrance Day ceremony, live music, Christmas celebrations, afternoon tea parties and baking days.

“It is a mystery to the management why those events were not mentioned in the CQC report.

“Sandy Lane Hotel’s staff receive many comments from residents and their family members about how safe, loved and happy the residents are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have accepted that some of the home’s administration did not comply with CQC specifications but those issues were immediately addressed and put right.”