The next session of Us Women will take place on Tuesday September 5 and those who would like to attend can drop in between 5.30pm-7pm.

A grant of more than £5,852 has been given to The Hinge charity, which will run the group at the Crown Community Centre, Quay Road, Bridlington on the first Tuesday of every month.

Breast Cancer survivor and Hinge Session Worker Clare Webb came up with the idea for the group after finding there was a lack of services when she was having cancer treatment.

She told her colleagues at the Hinge and together they carried out a consultation exercise to see if people would be interested in attending a group- they were met with an overwhelmingly positive response

Clare said: “I’m delighted to have the support of The Hinge and Smile to start something that is long overdue in the town. The sessions will provide a safe confidential space.

“I am hoping that it will be a success and go some way to filling the gap in services in Bridlington.”

The sessions are focused on living a positive life, not diagnosis.

Jamie Lewis, Smile Chief executive, said: “We are happy to be able to give the Hinge a grant to run such a worthwhile project. We believe the group will help people who have had cancer, or people having cancer treatment to feel connected and listened to.”

The Hinge has a base at the Crown Community Centre, which is managed by Hey Smile Foundation.