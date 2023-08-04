News you can trust since 1882
Celebrate 'the creativity within Bridlington' with Open Studios this August

During two weekends in August, a collective of 12 Bridlington based creatives will be opening their workshops, studios and galleries to the public.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST
Bridlington Open Studios starts in August to showcase the town's creative talent.

Open Studios is a summer event showcasing the best creatives that Bridlington has to offer.

Bridlington is a bustling seaside town which brings hundreds of visitors each summer, however it is easy to overlook the incredible talent in the town in favour of the beach and amusements.

Made possible with the support of Regeneration Of Bridlington Old Town (ROBOT), this event hopes to invite the people of Bridlington into creative studios located across the town and highlight the work of local artists.

    All locations will be open between 10:00 am - 16:00 pm. The first weekend of the Open Studios event will take place on August 5 and 6. The next is planned on the following weekend, August 12 and 13.

    A Spokesperson for Open Studios said “This is a celebration of the creativity within Bridlington town. This a fantastic opportunity to meet, be inspired and purchase unique arts and crafts directly from the creative people of Bridlington.”

    The following creatives are located in historic Bridlington Old Town:

    Alex May Gallery, Echo Gallery, Old Town Gallery & Information Point, Gallery 49, Leanne Broadbent, Mlkwood Store, Morten Gallery and Sissy & One

    Other creatives will be located at various addresses in Bridlington:

    Lauren Ward, 49 Priory Crescent.

    Leon Leigh, 77a New Burlington Road

    Rosemary Abrahams, Studio Gallery, 15 Trafalgar Crescent

    Sophie Hannah Walker, 3 West Street, Kreiva Gallery

    To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/BridlingtonOpenStudios or follow @bridlington.open.studios on instagram.

