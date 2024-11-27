Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival to open at St John's Burlington

The group behind the popular Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival has sent a letter to Santa asking for just one thing - lots of visitors.

This year's Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival will officially open this Friday (November 29) at 10am with the town mayor in attendance.

Once again, the festival is all set to light up St John's Burlington church (next to Aldi) until mid-December - and Sewerby Women’s Institute (SWI) has been working hard to bring extra sparkle to the proceedings.

The festival's opening times are: Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 1-5pm, Mon 10am-1pm, Weds 10am-1pm. Entry: Adults £3, under 16s free.

In addition to a forest of twinkling trees, there's a free 'Find the Robins' treasure hunt for kids, musical entertainment and seasonal refreshments - not to mention a craft stall full of gift ideas.

Church members have also created a special winter walk through, featuring hundreds of peace doves and mood lighting.

Bridlington's Mayor Rick Arrand who, along with Mayoress Kim Arrand, will be opening the event on 29 November said: "Christmas is a special time of year and the town’s Christmas Tree Festival makes it even more so.

“It's definitely one of the highlights of the season and not only raises a lot of smiles but also cash for good causes.”

This year money from the event will be donated to Breast Cancer Now – a charity which provides vital support and essential research into the disease that affects 55,000 people a year in the UK.

And apart from organisers Sewerby WI and the team at St John's Burlington church, the Festival has found many other friends amongst local businesses and organisations.

Many have signed up to provide trees, while Lloyd Dowson has stepped in as the main sponsor.

Bridlington Town Council has also generously supported the event.

Maria Prchlik, from SWI, said: "We can't wait to open the doors and welcome visitors.

“We'd love the town to come out in force and enjoy all the festive fun we've got lined up. And to help those who work, this year we’re open until 8pm each Friday.

“We're extremely grateful for all the help we've been given to enable us to get the Festival off the ground - it's a great example of what a community working together can achieve.”