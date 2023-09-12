Bridlington Comic Con has been a recurring event on the cost since 2017. Photo: Steve Bowman

Bridlington welcomed its first Comic Con in 2017, and ever since it has remained a key date in the events calendar.

The event took place on Sunday, September 10, at Bridlington Spa.

The Spa’s Royal Hall was packed with visitors and a number had donned exciting costumes as part of the free cosplay competition- a key feature of any comic con.

The event was family friendly - full of fun for any age. Photo: Karl Hansom

This year, the focus of the event was to ‘put the comic back into comic con’. Bridlington welcomed some of the best current comic artists and writers, alongside special exhibitions and themed comics to purchase.

Film fans were spoiled with a visit from the Harry Potter Death Eater John Campling. Robin of Sherwood and Game of Thrones star Clive Mantle was also in attendance, as well as Bond Girl Caroline Munro.

Filling the Royal Hall, special themed traders were showcasing their wares which ranged from Pokémon goodies, Pop Vinyls and a multitude of other geeky treasures.

There was also a quiz, lego displays and a free craft workshop; activities that ensured that the whole family would be entertained.

As ever, the firm favourites of the event were the Star Wars characters who were dressed in fantastic costumes. They interacted with the crowd and proved to be a fantastic hit, with a number of visitors getting selfies with their favourite characters.

District 14, a hull-based events company, are the organisers of Bridlington Comic Con.

A Spokesperson for District 14 said: “We are all fans and regular convention attendees ourselves and want to put fans at the centre of all our events.

“We want to put on some really special events with a wide variety of guests and activities, and build up some conventions in Hull and East Yorkshire that can rival those in other major UK cities.”