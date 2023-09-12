News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Comic Con success brings hundreds of visitors in fantastic costumes to the coast

Bridlington Comic Con saw success yet again, with hundreds of film, sci-fi, fantasy and comic enthusiasts attending the event.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
Bridlington Comic Con has been a recurring event on the cost since 2017. Photo: Steve BowmanBridlington Comic Con has been a recurring event on the cost since 2017. Photo: Steve Bowman
Bridlington Comic Con has been a recurring event on the cost since 2017. Photo: Steve Bowman

Bridlington welcomed its first Comic Con in 2017, and ever since it has remained a key date in the events calendar.

The event took place on Sunday, September 10, at Bridlington Spa.

The Spa’s Royal Hall was packed with visitors and a number had donned exciting costumes as part of the free cosplay competition- a key feature of any comic con.

The event was family friendly - full of fun for any age. Photo: Karl HansomThe event was family friendly - full of fun for any age. Photo: Karl Hansom
The event was family friendly - full of fun for any age. Photo: Karl Hansom
This year, the focus of the event was to ‘put the comic back into comic con’. Bridlington welcomed some of the best current comic artists and writers, alongside special exhibitions and themed comics to purchase.

Film fans were spoiled with a visit from the Harry Potter Death Eater John Campling. Robin of Sherwood and Game of Thrones star Clive Mantle was also in attendance, as well as Bond Girl Caroline Munro.

Filling the Royal Hall, special themed traders were showcasing their wares which ranged from Pokémon goodies, Pop Vinyls and a multitude of other geeky treasures.

There was also a quiz, lego displays and a free craft workshop; activities that ensured that the whole family would be entertained.

As ever, the firm favourites of the event were the Star Wars characters who were dressed in fantastic costumes. They interacted with the crowd and proved to be a fantastic hit, with a number of visitors getting selfies with their favourite characters.

District 14, a hull-based events company, are the organisers of Bridlington Comic Con.

A Spokesperson for District 14 said: “We are all fans and regular convention attendees ourselves and want to put fans at the centre of all our events.

“We want to put on some really special events with a wide variety of guests and activities, and build up some conventions in Hull and East Yorkshire that can rival those in other major UK cities.”

Visit https://www.bridcomiccon.com/ to find out more.

