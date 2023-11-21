Six community groups in Bridlington are celebrating after receiving funding support from Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op.

A total of £12,815.61 is being shared in Bridlington and surrounding areas by the groups, including Girlguiding Bridlington North which has received £1,204.66; the Bridlington Branch of Cruse Bereavement Support (£3,645.54) and Flamborough Bowls Club, which benefited from a £1,202.61 boost.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: “We’re really proud of our Local Community Fund and the impact it’s had supporting thousands of local causes across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These groups deliver incredible grassroot projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their diverse communities.”

Co-op members raised the funds to support the local projects they care about by swiping or scanning their membership card when buying own-brand products and services.

Members earn rewards for themselves and for their community, too.

Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported over 36,000 local community projects since it launched in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community fund supports local causes and community projects that:

•Brings people together to access food, such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes

•Help to improve mental wellbeing, including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that build social connections

•Create opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference