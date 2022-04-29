Bridlington Contemporary Gallery will host two new exhibitions following the creation of a new area

Vienna Forrester will be showcasing her work at the West Street venue.

From Friday, May 6 until Sunday, June 5, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Vienna Forrester will be showcasing ‘Icons: A Fractal Exploration of the East Yorkshire Coast’.

Vienna said: “My interest in and observation of patterns in the natural world led to my multimedia work with fractals. Icons focuses on our fascination with rocks and pebbles which spans every culture.”

In the new Bijou Gallery, there will be an exhibition by Sudeshna Chattopadhyay.

Sudeshna said: “My current body of paintings draw on my life-long love of folk art imagery, outsider art, fabric collections, surface pattern designs and personal experiences to construct mind maps of my inner journeys.”