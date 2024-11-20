Bridlington florist launches festive ‘nice list’ fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bridlington florist is getting into the festive spirit by running a fundraiser in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Oops-a-Daisy in Quay Road will be creating a special window display featuring ‘Santa’s Nice List’.

For a suggested donation of £2 per name, your child’s name will appear on the list in the window, plus they will receive a certificate from Santa saying they are on the nice list along with a lolly.

Sara Suggitt, from Oops-a-Daisy, said: “All the money donated will be given to Saint Catherine’s Hospice to help towards some of the amazing work they do and support they offer to people locally.

Oops-a-Daisy in Bridlington's Quay Road.

“Let’s raise as much as we can for this very worthwhile charity and share some Christmas cheer for all the local children.”

To take part, please message the business through Facebook or call in at 16 Quay Road, Bridlington.

Certificates and lollies will be given out from December 10 onwards.

Families are welcome to come down to visit the shop, find their name on the list and have their photos taken in front of the window.