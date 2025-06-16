Bridlington lifeboat coxswain awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours

Andy Rodgers - Image: RNLI

Bridlington man Andy Rodgers has been honoured by The King for his incredible contribution to the RNLI.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For three decades of dedication, Andy Rodgers, coxswain at Bridlington Lifeboat Station, will be made a Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Andy began volunteering in 1995 and has spent more than 600 hours at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has launched to 188 incidents, during which the station has been credited with aiding 167 people and saving 13 lives.

One rescue of particular note was to the fishing vessel George Lou-N on December 7 2011 with a severely injured man and seven others onboard.

The vessel had mechanical problems and was being battered against the North Pier at Whitehaven in strong winds and a three-metre swell.

Andy was instrumental in the rescue and despite the severe conditions, the fishing vessel and crew were brought to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy, who also works for the charity as regional technical lead, said: “It was a great surprise, and I was overwhelmed and honoured to have received this award.

“I am just one member of a crew and without all the supporters and volunteers the RNLI could not continue to save lives at sea.

“I would also like to thank my wife and family. Without their support over the decades my commitment to volunteering would not have been possible.”

Mr Rodgers was one of seven people across the country who were recognised for their contribution to the charity which saves lives at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RNLI Chief Executive Peter Sparkes said: “The commitment and dedication of our people never ceases to amaze me, and these individuals are no exception. I am so pleased to see this national recognition right across the RNLI from the frontline delivery of our lifesaving services to our shops and fundraising groups.

“Everyone at the RNLI is a lifesaver and we couldn’t do what we do without the sum of their parts. This includes the families, friends and employers who support them behind the scenes, enabling our people to give their time to support our mission.”