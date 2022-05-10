Bridlington Lifeboat Station hosts RNLI fundraiser on the final day of his epic tour

David Holdsworth, who is a Yorkshire based retiree, made Bridlington his 177th stop of his epic journey around the UK on Thursday, April 5 as part of his quest to visit every RNLI station on the UK’s mainland. Photo Mike Milner

A RNLI fundraiser visited Bridlington Lifeboat station earlier this month on his last day of his mammoth UK tour.

David Holdsworth, who is a Yorkshire-based retiree, made Bridlington his 177th stop during his epic journey around the UK on Thursday, April 5 as part of his quest to visit every RNLI station on the UK’s mainland.

Mr Holdworth, in his trusty ‘Betty Bus’ VW Campervan, completed his epic journey later that day by visiting two more RNLI sites. The journey, which covered 4,625 miles, has taken Mr Holdsworth 65 days to complete.

While in Bridlington, enjoying a cup of tea, he said: “I have had an amazing journey, visited all these wonderful RNLI stations across the UK, and met many marvellous people.”

Mr Holdworth has set up a JustGiving link to support the RNLI as he looks to raise £2,000, bringing in £1,457 so far.