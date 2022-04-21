Bridlington Lifeboat Station starts campaign to fill three volunteer roles

Bridlington Lifeboat Station is looking for volunteers to join the existing team in the roles of deputy launching authority, lifeboat administrative officer and bicentenary community coordinator.

A spokesperson said: “All three roles offer an opportunity to help us save lives at sea by carrying out the day to day management of the lifeboat station to ensure a permanent state of readiness for service, providing administrative support to the lifeboat operations manager and to the chairperson of the lifeboat management group.

“The bicentenary role is a unique opportunity to celebrate our achievements by raising awareness, income and support for the RNLI.”

The RNLI and HM Coastguard have teamed up to give away 8,000 free recycled waterproof phone pouches.

People can visit www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PhonePouchGiveaway2022 to be in with a chance of winning one of the pouches.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “When heading out on the water always wear a suitable personal floatation device, keep a means of calling for help attached to you and, in an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”