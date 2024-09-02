Bridlington lifeboat station to host new musical about local RNLI hero this September
A new musical featuring the iconic RNLI hero, Henry Freeman, is coming to Bridlington RNLI, his place of birth.
The show will be presented in Bridlington lifeboat station itself, which will be specially converted into a theatre for the evening, making the occaision even more memorable.
The show is from Whitby-based, Dogwood Productions, the town where Henry spent much of his life, leading rescues that made him a national figure.
His story is both heroic and moving: his first day in the Whitby lifeboat ended with him being the only survivor who saw the other 12 crew members drown.
Antony Bellekom, Director, said, “We want the show to have real authenticity, so we’ve gathered stories and reminiscences wherever we could to do so. Life in a coastal town is many people’s dreams, but it comes with its challenges”.
The performance is on Sunday, September 29 at 7pm.
Dogwood is the official theatre partner for the RNLI as it celebrates its 200th anniversary this year and the new show will counterpoint the Henry’s life with that of a member of a current day lifeboat crew.
The music is being composed by the award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood who written scores for numerous theatre shows, including London’s West End. His TV credits include the music for French and Saunders; and the sitcom, Mad About Alice (BBC 1)
Visit https://www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/ to find out more.
